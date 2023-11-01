abrdn plc Has $63.39 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $63,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

