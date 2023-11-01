abrdn plc Has $69.37 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $69,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $362.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.49. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $375.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,155,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $2,109,235.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,155,069.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

