abrdn plc Has $69.91 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

abrdn plc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,667 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.22% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $69,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 96.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

