abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,579 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $64,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 462,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.