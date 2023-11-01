abrdn plc Purchases 12,607 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

abrdn plc grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $105,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTU opened at $494.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

