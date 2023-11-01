abrdn plc Purchases 3,024 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

abrdn plc raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $61,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 259.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UPS opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.29. The company has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

