abrdn plc Purchases 75,264 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,264 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $246,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on V. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of V stock opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
