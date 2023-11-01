abrdn plc Sells 7,797 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $444.85 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.34 and a 200 day moving average of $523.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

