Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.54 million. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $843.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $612,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $612,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,247,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,325,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,811 shares of company stock worth $2,335,182. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

