Acelyrin (SLRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect Acelyrin to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acelyrin Price Performance

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLRN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,247,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

