Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,442 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after acquiring an additional 386,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

