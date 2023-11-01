Adviser Investments LLC Buys 750 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

