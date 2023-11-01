Adviser Investments LLC Buys 792 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

