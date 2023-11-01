Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $47.41.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.