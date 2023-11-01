Adviser Investments LLC Has $349,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2,318.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,854,000 after purchasing an additional 505,470 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

