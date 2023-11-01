Adviser Investments LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $350.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.