Adviser Investments LLC Has $798,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ESGV opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

