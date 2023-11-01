Adviser Investments LLC Invests $562,000 in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.