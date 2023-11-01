Adviser Investments LLC Invests $585,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

