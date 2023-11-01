Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IYH opened at $260.11 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $256.33 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

