Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,611,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,518.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 496,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.