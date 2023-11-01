Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,573,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

