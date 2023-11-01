Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 142.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $330.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

