Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,193 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,542.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

