Adviser Investments LLC Sells 11,692 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 360,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $303.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.