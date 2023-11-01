Adviser Investments LLC Sells 4,884 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

