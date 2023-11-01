Adviser Investments LLC Takes $543,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,876,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 197,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.