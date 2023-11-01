Adviser Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after acquiring an additional 952,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

