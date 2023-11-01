Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 357.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

