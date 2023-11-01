Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

