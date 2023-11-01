AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.79 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

