Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 93.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 260,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 518.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.