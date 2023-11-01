Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,005 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after buying an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $109.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,446 shares of company stock worth $3,539,984. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

