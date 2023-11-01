Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1’s Lock-Up Period Will End on November 1st (NASDAQ:ALCYU)

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1’s (NASDAQ:ALCYU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 1st. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

ALCYU stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCYU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth $512,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth $6,147,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth $1,991,000.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

