Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 67,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,413. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 419,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 372,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

