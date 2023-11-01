ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALXO opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.57.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

