American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $138.77 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.32.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.