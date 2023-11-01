American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 80.7% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AXP opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

