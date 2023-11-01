American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 157.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 123,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,272. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577 over the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 569,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

