Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Amgen worth $112,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $257.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

