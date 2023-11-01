Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $291.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.01. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

