Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,843,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,376,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,734 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APH opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

