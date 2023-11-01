Analysts Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target at $40.33

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGESY

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 0.6 %

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.1195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.