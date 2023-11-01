Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target at $20.78

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 901,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
CYRX opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.82. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
