Analyzing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & NU (NYSE:NU)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NU shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OppFi and NU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 NU 0 2 7 0 2.78

Earnings & Valuation

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. NU has a consensus target price of $8.39, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than NU.

This table compares OppFi and NU’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.55 $7.10 million ($0.10) -22.40 NU $4.19 billion 9.18 -$364.58 million $0.02 410.00

OppFi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.02% 11.22% 3.25% NU 1.23% 11.40% 1.96%

Volatility and Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NU beats OppFi on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

