Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of PJT Partners worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,103 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 569,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Stock Up 6.9 %

PJT opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

