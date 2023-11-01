Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 80.7% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $138.77 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.