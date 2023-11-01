Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

VGSH opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

