Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

