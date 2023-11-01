Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 3242347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Angus Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Angus Energy

In other news, insider George Lucan bought 1,300,000 shares of Angus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £975,000 ($1,186,420.05). 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.